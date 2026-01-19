Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Launches Drilling Training Center with Full-Scale Simulator

Published

Saipem has launched a new Drilling Training Centre featuring a full-scale simulator designed to provide immersive, hands-on training for drilling personnel.

The center is accredited by the International Well Control Forum, a global body for well control competency certification, enabling it to deliver internationally recognized training and certification for personnel working on drilling rigs.

At the core of the facility is a full-scale simulator that reproduces real operational drilling scenarios, combining theoretical instruction with practical training. The simulator uses a screen composed of 24 monitors spanning more than eight meters in length and three meters in height to replicate the dimensions and visual perception of a drilling rig.

The system includes cyber chairs equipped with the same human-machine interfaces and control systems used on operational rigs, allowing trainees to replicate commands, settings and supervision tasks under realistic conditions. The simulator is based on advanced mathematical and fluid-dynamic models capable of reproducing geological well conditions and offshore drilling dynamics, with a particular focus on deep-water operations.

The training center is staffed by instructors with extensive industry experience and also offers off-site training and certification services, providing flexibility for operators and crews.

The launch coincides with Saipem marking 32 years of membership of the International Well Control Forum, underscoring the company’s focus on safety, competence and professional standards in the drilling sector.

Saipem said the new center represents a strategic investment in human capital and specialist skills development, supporting a broader corporate focus on innovation, sustainability and operational excellence.

