JERA Nex bp Acquires EnBW's Stake in Mona Offshore Wind Farm

Published

JERA Nex bp is acquiring EnBW’s stake in the Mona Offshore Wind Farm and has signed a lease agreement with The Crown Estate for the project, marking an important milestone for the company and for the UK’s offshore wind ambitions.

This is a significant step towards final investment decision for the project which, once operational, could deliver up 1.5GW of clean energy to the UK. As Mona advances, the project has the potential to unlock new jobs, grow the UK supply chain, and bring economic benefits to coastal communities in Wales and across the UK.

Amid current market conditions, JERA Nex bp has decided not to proceed with the Agreement for Lease for the Morgan offshore wind project. JERA Nex bp and EnBW will work with stakeholders to manage the implications of this decision and conclude project activities carefully and respectfully.

JERA Nex bp is focused on disciplined, value-accretive projects with the strongest pathway to delivery, such as Mona. Headquartered in the UK, the company entered the market in August last year as a dedicated end-to-end platform with the resources, capabilities and resilience to deliver offshore wind energy at scale.

Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Offshore Wind Wind Farms Stakeholder

