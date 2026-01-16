TotalEnergies, BluEnergies Agree Joint Study on Liberia Deepwater Play

TotalEnergies has entered into a joint study and application agreement with Canada’s BluEnergies to assess the hydrocarbon prospectivity of the Harper Basin fan play offshore Liberia.

Under the agreement, BluEnergies and the Liberian upstream subsidiary of TotalEnergies will jointly evaluate deepwater prospects across blocks LB-26, LB-30 and LB-31, with the aim of defining drillable targets and potentially applying for one or more production sharing contracts.

An initial work programme has been jointly funded for execution over the next 18 months and includes advanced seismic reprocessing and the acquisition of new seabed data to assess and de-risk the hydrocarbon potential of the area.

As part of the agreement, the Liberian subsidiaries of BluEnergies and TotalEnergies have been granted a new reconnaissance license, LPRA-003, by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority, covering the three contiguous blocks with a combined area of about 8,924 square kilometers.

Under the license, TotalEnergies holds a 65% participating interest, while BluEnergies holds 35%.

The work program includes the reprocessing of 6,167 square kilometers of three-dimensional seismic data originally acquired in 2013, as well as offshore seabed surveys including multibeam, backscatter and heat flow data acquisition. The seismic reprocessing program began in late November 2025.

The reconnaissance license runs until June 30, 2027 and replaces BluEnergies’ previous license over the same area. Expenditures incurred under the reconnaissance program would be recoverable under any future production sharing contracts, should they be awarded.

BluEnergies said the Harper Basin lies within the West Africa Transform Margin, an area where basin floor fan plays are being actively explored and developed, including in conjugate basins offshore South America.

The agreement follows earlier negotiations between BluEnergies and several deepwater operators and builds on a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed between BluEnergies and TotalEnergies in October 2025.