Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NSTA Fines Two North Sea Operators for Emissions, Decom Breaches

Published

© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock
© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has fined two offshore operators, NEO and CNR International, a total of $470,000 (£350,000) for breaches related to emissions limits and well decommissioning, as the regulator continues to tighten enforcement of industry rules.

CNR International was fined $336,000 (£250,000) for exceeding permitted venting limits twice in the same year on the same fields, while NEO was fined $134,00 (£100,000) for attempting to fully abandon a well without first securing regulatory consent.

The NSTA said the sanctions underscored the importance of compliance with regulatory requirements to ensure the industry is well run and that all licensees operate on a level playing field.

“When operators accept a license, they are agreeing to adhere to the same rules as everybody else. In both these cases, a lack of familiarity with their obligations contributed to shortcomings, which is disappointing. Investors and the public rightly expect that this industry is held to high standards and there is no excuse for operators not complying with their regulatory responsibilities,” said Jane de Lozey, director of regulation at the NSTA.

Venting involves the release of excess gas, mainly methane, into the atmosphere without combustion, while flaring burns excess gas, producing mainly carbon dioxide. While both processes can be required for safety and operational reasons, the regulator said further reductions are possible. Together, venting and flaring accounted for 19% of UK Continental Shelf production emissions in 2024.

The NSTA sets annual venting and flaring limits for offshore fields through its consent process and has consistently taken enforcement action against breaches. Since the start of 2021, operators have been fined a combined $1.6 million (£1.2 million) for infringements related to venting and flaring.

CNR first exceeded its annual venting consent for its Ninian assets in March 2023 but did not identify the breach until November that year, after it was flagged by the regulator. By that point, venting volumes had exceeded the limit by 2,539 tonnes. The NSTA said the breach was linked to a lack of familiarity with guidance published in 2021 and inadequate systems for monitoring venting volumes.

CNR was granted a new consent in late November 2023 to cover the remainder of the year but exceeded the revised limit within three weeks.

Separately, the NSTA fined NEO for attempting to decommission the Leverett well to final abandonment status in March 2024 without obtaining prior consent. The regulator said the failure stemmed from a misunderstanding of regulatory requirements and raised concerns about the company’s internal processes. The abandonment work was not completed successfully and had to be repeated.

The NSTA said operators are legally required to fully plug and abandon disused wells to protect the marine environment and has repeatedly reminded companies to undertake decommissioning work in a timely and compliant manner.

Both CNR and NEO cooperated fully with the investigations, the regulator said.

North Sea Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

The Inez area in the North Sea (Credit: Danish Energy Agency)

TotalEnergies, Mitsui, Nordsøfonden Get CO2 Storage Permit...
© I am from Mykolayiv / Adobe Stock

ELITE Expands Asia, Middle East Footprint with EUTEX...
© Michael / Adobe Stock

Norway Awards 57 New Oil And Gas Licenses to 19 Companies
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Norway to Outline Long-Term Oil and Gas Strategy Next Year

Sponsored

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industrial’s Quiet Reliability

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industr

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Chevron South N’dola Platform in Angola Delivers First Oil

Chevron South N’dola Platform

EnBW Incurs $1.4b Impairment Charge After Pulling Out of UK Wind Farms

EnBW Incurs $1.4b Impairment C

DNV Approves ModuSpec’s BOP Monitoring Tech for Offshore Use

DNV Approves ModuSpec’s BOP Mo

TotalEnergies, Mitsui, Nordsøfonden Get CO2 Storage Permit in North Sea

TotalEnergies, Mitsui, Nordsøf

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine