Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saudi Aramco and Commonwealth LNG Ink Long-Term Supply Deal

Published

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Saudi Aramco and Commonwealth LNG have signed a long-term contract for the U.S. LNG developer to supply the world's largest oil exporter with 1 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa), three people familiar with the deal tell Reuters.

The deal includes an option for Saudi Aramco to double the volume to 2 mtpa.

Saudi Aramco wants to become a major liquefied natural gas player, especially in the U.S., where LNG capacity is set to almost double over the next four years. It has already signed deals with other U.S. players including NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project.

Commonwealth LNG and Saudi Aramco were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Commonwealth LNG is looking to build the country's first integrated LNG export facility in Cameron, Louisiana, with its major shareholder Kimmeridge selling gas from Eagle Ford shale production to the plant.

The deal will bring the LNG developer closer to the 8 mtpa it wants to sell out from the proposed facility's total capacity of 9.5 mtpa ahead of construction. The firm is targeting the end of the first quarter to make a positive final investment decision on the project.

Saudi Aramco is targeting 20 mtpa of LNG capacity to eventually sell into the global market, with 4.5 mtpa currently in progress, Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said in a call with analysts last August.


(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Chizu Nomiyama )

LNG Middle East Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© I am from Mykolayiv / Adobe Stock

ELITE Expands Asia, Middle East Footprint with EUTEX...
© Achim Wagner - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Makes Nigeria Asset Sale, Launches Middle...
KOIL Energy Subsea Distribution System (Credit: KOIL Energy)

KOIL Energy to Deliver Subsea Distribution System for US...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Borr Drilling Locks In Mexico Extension, New US Contract...

Sponsored

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industrial’s Quiet Reliability

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industr

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Empire Wind Granted Preliminary Injunction, Construction to Resume

Empire Wind Granted Preliminar

Chevron South N’dola Platform in Angola Delivers First Oil

Chevron South N’dola Platform

EnBW Incurs $1.4b Impairment Charge After Pulling Out of UK Wind Farms

EnBW Incurs $1.4b Impairment C

DNV Approves ModuSpec’s BOP Monitoring Tech for Offshore Use

DNV Approves ModuSpec’s BOP Mo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine