Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Akastor’s DDW Offshore Sells AHTS Vessel for $23M

Published

Skandi Atlantic AHTS vessel (Credit: DDW Offshore)
Skandi Atlantic AHTS vessel (Credit: DDW Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DDW Offshore, a subsidiary of Akastor, has completed the sale of Skandi Atlantic anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel.

The purchase price for the vessel is $22.5 million, Akastor said, without disclosing further details about the buyer.

Built in 2012 and featuring STX AH08 design, the Skandi Atlantic is a high powered AHTS vessel designed for operations across a wide range of water depths and environmental conditions.

The agreement for the vessel was entered into on Saleform 2012 terms, suitably amended, and the transfer took place on January 14, 2026, concurrently with charterer’s consent, which was a condition precedent for completion under the sales agreement.

According to Akastor, $8 million of the purchase price will be used to repay a proportional portion of DDW Offshore’s debt. Remaining debt with DDW Offshore will be $16 million.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe AHTS

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Interreg Øresund-Kattegat-Skagerrak)

EU Backs Øresund CCUS Cross-Border Scheme
(Credit: Vard)

Vard to Build Four New Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for...
Normand Turquesa AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad’s Normand Turquesa AHTS on Extended Stay with...
Lene Hellstern (Credit: Wind Power LAB)

Wind Power LAB Names New Chief

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Hanwha Enters Pre-Qualification for Offshore Wind Bid in Nova Scotia

Hanwha Enters Pre-Qualificatio

Energy Jobs Reflect Adjustment, Uncertainty, Disruptions

Energy Jobs Reflect Adjustment

Archer Awarded Integrated Deepwater P&A Contract in the Gulf of America

Archer Awarded Integrated Deep

Global Underwater Hub Addresses Results of Offshore Wind Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 7

Global Underwater Hub Addresse

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine