ELITE Expands Asia, Middle East Footprint with EUTEX Training Deal

ELITE Oil & Gas has acquired the hazardous-area training business of EUTEX International, expanding its specialist training capabilities across Asia and the Middle East.

The acquisition includes EUTEX’s hazardous-area training operations, its internationally recognized CompEx and IECEx courses, and associated staff and training centers in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Rayong, Abu Dhabi and Yangon.

The deal aligns with ELITE’s regional expansion and allows EUTEX to concentrate on growing its products and certification businesses in the United States.

All of the transferred centers provide accredited CompEx, IECEx and hazardous-area training for technicians, inspectors and engineers working in combustible environments. ELITE is already active in several countries including India, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, and said the transaction would deepen its training footprint and service capability across the region.

“This acquisition represents a significant advancement for the ELITE Group. By acquiring EUTEX’s established hazardous-area training business and its network of CompEx and IECEx centers, we can immediately scale our training offering,” said Ramesh Babu, chairman, and Saravana Bava, vice chairman.

Under the transaction, EUTEX will retain hazardous-area training capabilities in North America, including CompEx, NEC 500, NEC 505 and IECEx-related programs, while sharpening its focus on product distribution and certification growth in the U.S.

The transaction follows the acquisition of EUTEX’s global hazardous-area inspection services business in Singapore by K2 Energy Group, announced in November 2025.

“We are excited about this transaction with ELITE. This allows EUTEX to concentrate fully on expanding our training, product distribution, and certification divisions, where we see significant growth opportunities in hazardous-area product supply and compliance services across the U.S. and globally,” added Tommy Sutherland, chief executive of EUTEX and founder of Sutherland Holdings International.