Eco Atlantic, Navitas Engage Guyana on Offshore License Extension

Published

(Credit: Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas)
(Credit: Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas has started discussions with the Government of Guyana regarding the continuation of its appraisal and exploration program on the offshore Orinduik Block, following the expiry of the license’s second renewal term.

The Orinduik license reached the end of its second renewal term on January 14, 2026. Eco Atlantic said provisions under Guyana’s Petroleum Act allow the company to maintain rights to the Jethro-1 and Joe-1 discoveries pending approval of a submitted appraisal program.

Eco Atlantic is holding the discussions together with Navitas Petroleum, with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission in receipt of joint submissions covering appraisal and exploration work plans.

The company said the ongoing dialogue forms part of a customary regulatory process under the existing legislative framework and follows Eco Atlantic’s framework agreement with Navitas.

Eco Atlantic said it is pursuing what it described as the most efficient and value-accretive path forward that would be acceptable to the Guyanese authorities and aligned with responsible exploration and potential development.

“We continue to engage constructively with the Government of Guyana and our partners as we work through the next phase of our exploration and appraisal work in the basin. Our focus remains on preserving access to existing discoveries, progressing appraisal activity, and evaluating opportunities to enhance the Block configuration in a manner that is aligned with both shareholders’ values and as importantly Guyana’s Government national objectives,” said Gil Holzman, president and chief executive of Eco Atlantic.

The company said it would update the market as discussions progress.

