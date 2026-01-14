Fugro, PTSC G&S Extend Partnership for Vietnam's Offshore Wind Push

Fugro has extended its partnership with PTSC Geos and Subsea Services (PTSC G&S) to provide marine site characterization services in Vietnam, supporting rising demand from both the oil and gas sector and the country’s growing offshore wind industry.

Under a new two-year extension to an existing memorandum of understanding, Fugro’s geophysical, geotechnical and metocean services will be combined with PTSC G&S’ local survey capabilities to support offshore energy developments in Vietnam.

The partnership between Fugro and PTSC G&S, a branch of Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation, was established in 2011. The latest agreement builds on more than a decade of cooperation and reflects a shared commitment to supporting Vietnam’s offshore wind ambitions outlined in the country’s eighth Power Development Plan.

Vietnam has set a target of installing around 6 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, rising to between 70 and 91.5 GW by 2050, as part of its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century.

“With over three decades of experience serving the Vietnamese and wider Asian market, we’re pleased to be extending our agreement with Fugro so we can carry on delivering comprehensive geophysical, geotechnical and metocean surveys to our valued clients across Vietnam’s energy industry,” said Truong Tuan Nghia, director of PTSC G&S.

“Vietnam holds tremendous potential for offshore wind power and, after over a decade of working here with our local partner, PTSC G&S, we’re thrilled to be unlocking Geo-data insights to now help develop Vietnam’s offshore wind market,” added Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s regional strategic sales and marketing director.