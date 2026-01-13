Survitec’s Hansen Protection Inks Offshore Safety Deal with Lufttransport

Hansen Protection, part of Survitec, has secured a multi-year contract to supply life-protection equipment to offshore helicopter operator Lufttransport, as activity expands across Norway’s offshore energy sector.

The agreement, initially set for three years with an option to extend, covers the supply of immersion suits, lifejackets and rescue swimmer equipment for Lufttransport’s offshore operations. Servicing and maintenance under the contract will be carried out in Norway.

Lufttransport is expanding its offshore helicopter operations and plans to grow its fleet to 18 helicopters by the end of 2026, positioning it as Norway’s largest offshore helicopter operator. The company operates in northern regions of the country, where harsh weather and remote locations place high demands on safety equipment and operational reliability.

The contract includes a hybrid delivery model combining the sale of crew suits and rescue swimmer equipment with the rental of HALO lifejacket systems, reflecting a shift toward flexible, lifecycle-based safety solutions in the offshore sector.

“Our ability to provide not only quality Survival Technology but also a robust local service and maintenance network was instrumental in securing this contract.

“We are not just delivering equipment; we are delivering peace of mind and operational continuity in some of the world’s most challenging environments in northern Norway,” said Fredrik Joachim Eriksen of Hansen Protection.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do at Lufttransport. As we expand to meet growing demand in offshore energy, partnering with Hansen Protection ensures our crews are equipped with the most advanced Survival Technology. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability in some of the world’s most challenging environments,” added Erlend H. Olsen, CEO at Lufttransport.