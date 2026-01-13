Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Viridien Gets On Board Integrated Multi-Client Data Project off Malta

Published

(Credit: Viridien)
(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien has signed an agreement with the Government of Malta to invest in an integrated multi-client dataset for the country’s offshore area.

By revitalizing existing seismic and well data, this project will advance the understanding and promotion of Malta’s offshore petroleum potential in the Central Mediterranean.

Through this agreement, Viridien will deploy its high-end imaging technologies and advanced workflows to significantly enhance data quality and subsurface insight.

A regional geological study, based on this newly integrated dataset, will also provide a much clearer view of the petroleum systems and prospectivity of Malta’s offshore acreage, supporting future licensing activity and more informed investment decisions.

The initiative marks a strategic expansion of Viridien’s Earth Data offering in the Mediterranean, one of the world’s most active offshore exploration frontiers.

“This agreement underscores our strategy of investing in high-impact, partnered projects that drive new exploration and future energy supply. Malta’s favorable geology and strategic location offer an exciting opportunity for E&P companies looking to capture emerging oil and gas potential in the Mediterranean,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

