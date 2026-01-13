Woodside’s Scarborough FPU Arrives to Western Australia Offshore Field

The floating production unit (FPU) for Woodside Energy’s Scarborough gas project has arrived at the Scarborough field offshore Western Australia, marking a major milestone for the development as it moves into the hook-up and commissioning phase ahead of first gas production.

The approximately 70,000 tonne FPU completed the journey from China to Australia, after being towed more than 4,000 nautical miles.

The arrival of the FPU, which will process gas at the Scarborough field, marks a significant step forward for the Scarborough Energy Project, which is now more than 91% complete.

“Having the FPU, an integral component of the Scarborough Energy Project, safely in the field is a momentous way to begin 2026. Its successful arrival is a further demonstration of the Woodside, McDermott and subcontractor teams' collaboration and commitment to safe delivery of the project.

“At the start of 2025, the FPU hull and topsides were being constructed in separate yards. Since then, they have been integrated into a single unit and delivered into Australian waters, with work on securing the mooring lines underway.

“Our focus now shifts to the hook-up and commissioning phase in preparation for production, and ultimately, first LNG cargo which is on track for the second half of this year,” said Liz Westcott, Woodside Energy’s Acting CEO.

The Scarborough FPU, one of the largest semi-submersible facilities ever constructed, is the centerpiece of the Scarborough Joint Venture's upstream development.

It features advanced emissions-reduction systems and is designed to treat and compress gas for export through the trunkline. It can also accommodate future tie-ins to support the development of nearby fields. Once operational, the Scarborough Energy Project will provide secure and reliable supply of gas for Western Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

The Scarborough gas field is located in the Carnarvon Basin, approximately 375 km off the coast of Western Australia.

The field is being developed through new offshore facilities connected by an approximately 433 km pipeline to a second LNG train at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility.

The development of the Scarborough field includes the installation of an FPU with eight wells drilled in the initial phase and 13 wells drilled throughout the life of the field.

The expansion of Pluto LNG includes the construction of a second LNG train (Pluto Train 2), installation of additional domestic gas processing facilities and supporting infrastructure and modifications to the existing Pluto Train 1 to allow it to process Scarborough gas.

Scarborough gas is expected to produce approximately 5 Mtpa of LNG from Pluto Train 2 and up to 3 Mtpa of LNG from the existing Pluto Train 1.

Woodside holds a 74.9% participating interest and is the operator of the Scarborough Joint Venture.

Its joint venture participants are JERA at 15.1% participating interest and LNG Japan at 10% participating interest. Woodside holds 51% in the Pluto Train 2 Joint Venture and 90% in the Pluto Train 1 Joint Venture.