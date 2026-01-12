Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vard to Build Four New Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

Published

(Credit: Vard)
(Credit: Vard)

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a new contract with existing customer Ocean Infinity for the design and construction of four Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels (MPVs).

The contract, whose value exceeds $230 million (€200 million), also includes a comprehensive scope of supply from Vard Electro, which will deliver the full suite of SeaQ systems for remote operations.

Also, Vard Interiors, responsible for the complete interior solutions, will combine innovative design with energy-efficient systems to ensure crew comfort and operational excellence.

Seaonics will provide the Launch and Recovery System (LARS), enabling advanced handling of ROVs and geotechnical units.

Two vessels will be delivered from Vard0s Norwegian shipyards in the first and second quarter of 2028, while the other two will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, with delivery scheduled for the third and fourth quarter of 2028.

Shipbuilding Vessels Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Europe Multi Purpose Vessels Robotic Vessels MPV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas)

Navitas Eyes More North Falklands Exploration Acreage...
Illustration (Credit: 4Subsea)

DeepStar Enlists 4Subsea for Polyester Mooring Line...
Normand Turquesa AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad’s Normand Turquesa AHTS on Extended Stay with...
The FPSO P-78 is the seventh platform in operation in the Búzios field, in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin. Image Credit Divulgaçao Petrobras

Petrobras FPSO Initiates Búzios 6 Production

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

US Judge Rules Orsted Can Resume Work on Offshore Project

US Judge Rules Orsted Can Resu

US Judge Considers Orsted's Request Against Trump Offshore Wind Pause

US Judge Considers Orsted's Re

Delfin LNG Project Moves Closer to FID as SHI Gets Extension

Delfin LNG Project Moves Close

Norway to Outline Long-Term Oil and Gas Strategy Next Year

Norway to Outline Long-Term Oi

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine