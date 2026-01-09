Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prosafe Nets $2.7M Extension for Safe Caledonia Flotel with Ithaca Energy

Published

Safe Caledonia (Credit: Prosafe)
Safe Caledonia (Credit: Prosafe)

Oil and gas firm Ithaca Energy has exercised all three remaining weeks of options for Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia accommodation rig, which will continue providing support at its Captain field in the U.K. sector of the North Sea.

The extension will see Safe Caledonia continue providing accommodation support for Ithaca Energy through to February 22, 2026.

Total value of the contract extension is approximately $2.73 million, Prosafe said.

The Safe Caledonia is a moored semi-submersible rig with thruster assist. It offers beds for up to 454 persons. The rig was built in 1982 at GVA Kockums yard in Sweden to a Pacesetter design and completed a 20-year life extension in 2012/13, enhancing the accommodation facilities and extending the structural life of the vessel.

In December 2025, Ithaca Energy and Prosafe also signed a letter of intent (LoI) for Safe Caledonia to provide gangway connected accommodation support at the Captain field, starting within the second quarter of 2027.

The firm duration of the contract is six months, with up to three months of options.

The final contract award, valued between $30 million to $44 million depending on options, is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

