Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies, Eni Set to Explore Lebanon's Offshore Block

Published

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Lebanon will sign a gas exploration deal with a consortium comprising QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni in the country's Block 8 offshore area, the Lebanese cabinet said on Thursday.

In 2023, Lebanon granted a licence to conduct seismic studies on Block 8 to Bright Skies and GeoX.

Lebanon hopes gas and oil discoveries will help it to reverse a crippling economic crisis that has cost the local currency more than 98% of its value, eroded the country's foreign reserves and caused rolling blackouts across towns and cities.


(Reuters- Reporting by Ahmed ElimamEditing by David Goodman)

Industry News Activity Europe Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Lukoil)

Chevron, Quantum Energy Eye Lukoil’s Global Assets in $22B...
Deepwater Mykonos drillship (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean Nets $168M in Two Drilling Rig Contracts
(Credit: AFOD)

AF Offshore Gets Ithaca Energy’s Decom Job in North Sea
© wifesun / Adobe Stock

CPC Suspends Black Sea Oil Exports After Storm Halts...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Bhagwan Marine Christens Stern Landing Vessel

Bhagwan Marine Christens Stern

HOS, Saronic Link Up to Trial Autonomous Vessels Offshore

HOS, Saronic Link Up to Trial

ANP Halts Petrobras Drilling at Foz do Amazonas Basin After Fluid Leak

ANP Halts Petrobras Drilling a

Solstad’s Normand Turquesa AHTS on Extended Stay with Petrobras

Solstad’s Normand Turquesa AHT

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine