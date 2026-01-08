QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies, Eni Set to Explore Lebanon's Offshore Block

Lebanon will sign a gas exploration deal with a consortium comprising QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni in the country's Block 8 offshore area, the Lebanese cabinet said on Thursday.

In 2023, Lebanon granted a licence to conduct seismic studies on Block 8 to Bright Skies and GeoX.

Lebanon hopes gas and oil discoveries will help it to reverse a crippling economic crisis that has cost the local currency more than 98% of its value, eroded the country's foreign reserves and caused rolling blackouts across towns and cities.





(Reuters- Reporting by Ahmed ElimamEditing by David Goodman)