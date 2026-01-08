Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SMD Books ROV, Trencher Orders for Asia's Offshore Wind Sector

SMD bespoke multi-tool hard ground trencher (Credit: SMD)
SMD bespoke multi-tool hard ground trencher (Credit: SMD)

Subsea technology and services firm SMD has secured a multi‑vehicle contract in Asia’s emerging offshore wind sector, marking a milestone with the region’s first electric work‑class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) purchase.

The deal will see delivery of one of SMD’s bespoke multi‑tool hard ground trenchers and an electric work‑class ROV, the Quantum EV, a first for the Asian market. The vehicles are designed to support subsea trenching and inspection operations associated with offshore wind farm construction.

Electric work‑class ROVs are increasingly used in offshore energy markets as operators seek systems that reduce carbon emissions and lower operating costs compared with traditional hydraulic vehicles. The trenchers will support cable burial and seabed preparation, key tasks in offshore wind farm development.

“We are delighted to collaborate with another new offshore wind client in Asia. Having worked with telecommunications companies in this region for several decades, we have a thorough understanding of the terrain and challenges our customers face in local waters,” said Matthew Woodward, business development manager at SMD.

Asia’s offshore wind market is poised for rapid growth as countries in the region seek to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, aligning with global targets for clean energy and emissions reduction.

