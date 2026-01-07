Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
KOIL Energy to Upgrade Equipment for Offshore Installation Firm

Illustration (Credit: KOIL Energy)
U.S subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector KOIL Energy has secured a manufacturing contract with an international offshore installation company.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, and fabrication of major steel components to support the modification of a large vessel mounted installation carousel.

The enhancements allow for the client-owned carousel to meet project specifications for the subsea deployment of a flexible product in South America.

The project will be executed at KOIL's manufacturing facility in Texas. Additional skilled contractor personnel have been mobilized in preparation for this project.

Work will start immediately and is scheduled to be carried out during the first quarter of 2026.

