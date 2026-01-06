Halliburton Launches Shankless Matrix-Body Drill Bit to Cut Well Time

U.S. oilfield services provider Halliburton has introduced the HyperSteer MX directional drill bit, a shankless matrix-body bit designed to improve durability, enhance directional control, and reduce well construction time.

The new bit delivers longer drilling runs, reduces trips, and performs reliably in high-flow, abrasive environments, while maintaining directional precision in vertical, curve, and lateral well sections, according to the company.

“HyperSteer MX directional drill bits mark a major step forward in drilling. The technology combines the precise steerability of HyperSteer directional drill bits with a durable matrix body. It allows operators to drill longer in harsh environments and supports efforts to minimize well time and maximize directional performance for customers,” said Amr Hassan, vice president, Drill Bits and Services, Halliburton

The launch expands Halliburton’s HyperSteer drill bit portfolio and reflects the company’s focus on engineered technologies that aim to maximize asset value and reduce total well costs.