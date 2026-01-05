Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CIMC Picks TMC’s Compressors for Golar LNG’s MK II FLNG Unit

Published

Golar MK II FLNG vessel (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)
Golar MK II FLNG vessel (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

CIMC Raffles has awarded a contract to TMC Compressors to deliver a complete marine compressed air system for the MK II floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility, currently under construction for Golar LNG.

TMC’s scope includes instrument air compressors, utility compressors, nitrogen feed air compressors, and air driers. The company did not disclose the value of the contract.

The MK II FLNG project involves converting Golar’s LNG tanker, Fuji LNG, into a floating liquefaction facility. The vessel will be lengthened by nearly 100 meters, resulting in a final length of approximately 390 meters and a width of 70 meters.

FLNG facilities enable the processing and storage of liquefied natural gas at sea, allowing LNG to be loaded onto carriers for global transport without onshore infrastructure.

Once operational, the unit is expected to produce 3.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

The work is being carried out at the CIMC Raffles shipyard in Yantai, China, where Oslo-based TMC will deliver and install the compressed air system. TMC specializes in systems designed specifically for marine and offshore applications.

