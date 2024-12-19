Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Golar MK II FLNG Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract with Golar LNG, valued over $25 million, to provide an integrated package of electrical, control, safety and propulsion systems for the Golar MK II floating liquified natural gas (FLNG) vessel.

Konsberg’s equipment will form key part of the new onboard systems for a major rebuild project in which Golar’s LNG tanker Fuji LNG, will be lengthened by nearly 100 meters and converted to a FLNG vessel.

The work is being carried out at the CIMC Raffles shipyard in Yantai, China, and Black & Veatch will supply the topside LNG process plant.

Kongsberg supply scope for the Golar MK II FLNG features two UUC305 azimuth thrusters, electrical systems, and an integrated control and safety system (ICSS). Notably, the thrusters will be equipped with a Heading Control system, leveraging Kongsberg’s expertise in Dynamic Positioning (DP) without requiring full DP capabilities for the FLNG.

The ICSS provided by Kongsberg integrates control of the process plant, energy management, power distribution, cargo handling, ballast control, and auxiliary systems. The safety systems within the ICSS include the Emergency Shutdown System (ESD), Fire and Gas Detection System (F&G), and Process Shutdown System (PSD), ensuring robust protection and operational integrity.

“Kongsberg Maritime has been a trusted supplier to Golar LNG’s floating portfolio for decades and we are pleased to have them as a key provider for our next generation floating LNG production unit, the MK II FLNG.

“As an FLNG operator that takes on 20+ year contracts, Golar is reliant on quality solutions not only for the project execution phase but products and services such as Kongsberg’s that will serve us reliably during the full term of the operations contract,” said Morten Skjong, Golar LNG’s Project Manager for the MK II FLNG.

"We have worked closely with Golar from the early design phase of this complex project, securing a large scope of supply for their Mk2 vessel. The systems to be delivered are all critical components in the safe and reliable operation of an FLNG vessel.

“There has been excellent collaboration with CIMC Raffles, and Black & Veatch during the design phase, and we look forward continuing this progressive approach to ensure full integration of many systems during this complex conversion project,” added Vegard Skår, Vice President – Sales, Offshore Production Units.

The total budget for the MK II FLNG conversion is $2.2 billion, inclusive of the conversion vessel, yard supervision, spares, crew, training, contingencies, initial bunker supply and voyage related costs to deliver the FLNG to its operational site, excluding financing costs, Golar LNG said earlier.

The MK II FLNG is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter 2027.