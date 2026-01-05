AF Offshore Gets Ithaca Energy’s Decom Job in North Sea

AF Offshore Decom (AFOD), a company within AF Gruppen, has signed a contract with Ithaca Energy for the engineering, receipt, dismantling, and recycling of a floating production platform from the U.K. sector of the North Sea.

The facility has a total weight of approximately 23,000 metric tons and will be received at AF Environmental Base Vats in 2026.

The value of the contract is up to $27 million, AFOD said.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded this contract by Ithaca Energy. The award is a recognition of our track record and continued commitment to delivering sustainable decommissioning solutions, also for large floating assets,” said Lars Myhre Hjelmeset, EVP Offshore at AF Gruppen.