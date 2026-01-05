Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Qatar and Egypt Deepen Energy Cooperation with LNG Agreement

Published

(Credit: QatarEnergy)
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, including the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Under the agreement, QatarEnergy and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) have reached terms for the supply of up to 24 LNG cargoes during the summer of 2026, as part of efforts to meet Egypt’s growing energy demand.

The MoU also sets the stage for further discussions on long-term LNG supply agreements, and broader collaboration across the energy sector.

The agreement was signed at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha by Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

QatarEnergy described the deal as an expansion of recent cooperation with Egypt on LNG supply, and a step toward deeper energy ties between the two countries.

