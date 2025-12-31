Harbour Energy Takes Operatorship of Zama Field Offshore Mexico

U.K.-based oil and gas firm Harbour Energy has been appointed operator of the Zama oil project offshore Mexico.

The appointment was agreed by the Zama partners, including Pemex, Grupo Carso and Talos Energy who will have the option to appoint key personnel into Harbour's project team, and subsequently approved by SENER (Mexico's Ministry of Energy).

Harbour Energy has 32.2% working interest in Zama field, having raised its following the conclusion of purchase of Wintershall Dea's assets.

The Zama oil field, discovered in 2017 and successfully appraised in 2018 and 2019, is estimated to contain approximately 750 mmboe of gross recoverable resources.

The next step will be to complete engineering and design work in 2026 ahead of a final investment decision.

"Harbour's appointment as operator of the strategically important Zama project is testament to the trust that the Mexican government, including Pemex, places in Harbour and our partners, Grupo Carso and Talos Energy. Once onstream, Zama will contribute materially to Mexico's domestic energy supply and to Harbour's production levels,” said Gustavo Baquero, Managing Director, Mexico.

The project’s Unit Development Plan was submitted to Mexico’s National Hydrocarbon Commission (CNH) and approved in 2023, outlining the core concept for field development. The plan envisages two offshore shallow-water platforms and 46 production and water injection wells, with hydrocarbons transported by pipeline to new facilities at the Dos Bocas Maritime Terminal in Tabasco.

To remind, Harbour Energy recently entered into an agreement to acquire LLOG Exploration Company for $3.2 billion, marking its entry into the deepwater U.S. Gulf of America and strengthening its global offshore portfolio.