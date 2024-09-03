Harbour Energy Concludes Wintershall Dea Deal and Raises Production Outlook

Britain's Harbour Energy raised its 2024 production forecast on Tuesday, after completing the purchase of oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea's assets.

Harbour in December had agreed to acquire the non-Russian oil and gas assets of the German company in an $11.2 billion deal with co-owners BASF and LetterOne, aiming to create one of the world's biggest independent producers.

The largest British North Sea oil and gas producer expects annual production of 250-265 kboepd, including four months from Wintershall Dea's upstream assets. That compares with its prior forecast range of 155-165 kboepd.

London-listed Harbour had narrowed its full-year production forecast in August after Britain imposed a hefty energy profit levy on oil and gas producers.

It reported estimated net debt of around $4.5 billion on completion of the deal. It had net cash of $45 million as on June 30.





