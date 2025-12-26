PV Drilling’s Jack-Up Rig Returns to Asia Ahead of April Drilling Ops

Vietnam’s PV Drilling has informed that its jack-up rig PV DRILLING IX arrived to Vietnam, after completing a two-month transport voyage from Europe, marking a key milestone ahead of its planned return to drilling operations in 2026.

The rig reached Vung Tau on December 25, after travelling 12,855.6 nautical miles, following its departure from Esbjerg in Denmark on October 30, 2025. It was moved via Rotterdam, where it was loaded onto a specialized heavy transport vessel for the journey to Vietnam.

PV Drilling said the transport was completed safely and in line with schedule, in compliance with international maritime safety and technical standards.

The arrival marks an important step in the reactivation program for the newly invested rig, as PV Drilling prepares it for drilling campaigns scheduled to begin from April 2026.

During the first phase of reactivation carried out in Denmark from September 2025, the rig completed inspections, operational checks and system trials in line with requirements of classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), including safety equipment, cranes, engines, generators and jacking systems.

PV DRILLING IX is based on the Friede & Goldman JU-2000E design and is capable of drilling to depths of 30,000 feet in water depths of up to 425 feet, with a high-automation NOV BLM jacking system. The rig is designed for extended drilling campaigns in complex geological environments, including extended-reach drilling operations.

Following its arrival in Vietnam, PV DRILLING IX will undergo an underwater inspection and a second reactivation phase lasting around three months. This will include machinery overhauls, piping replacement, accommodation upgrades, installation works and system testing.

PV Drilling said the rig is expected to enter service from April 2026, strengthening the company’s drilling capacity and supporting demand for related drilling services in Vietnam and the wider region.