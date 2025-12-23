Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gulf Marine Hooks Multi-Year Jack-Up Vessels Charter in Europe

Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)
Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels to the offshore energy industry, has secured a contract covering two of its large-class vessels in Europe.

The contract spans a total of 985 days and will see the vessels continue to support offshore operations across the region.

Following this award, GMS’s contracted backlog has increased to $540 million, according to the company.

“We are delighted to have secured this contract, which once again highlights the strong demand for our vessels across multiple geographies and the confidence our clients place in GMS to deliver reliable, high-quality solutions for their projects,” said Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman. 

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

Video

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in China (Video)

Current News

Venezuela Turns to Floating Oil Storage as Onshore Tanks Fill

North Sea Boulevard on Maasvlakte Reopens After TenneT Offshore Wind Cable Installation

Orsted Sells 55% Stake in Taiwan Offshore Wind Farm to Cathay

Sperra Seaworks, Bardex to Advance Floating Construction Station for UK Offshore Wind

