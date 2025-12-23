Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea7 Gets Gulf of America Transport and Installation Job

(Credit: Subsea7)
Subsea7 has secured a sizeable contract by LLOG Exploration Offshore for the Buckskin South Expansion project in the Gulf of America.

The Buckskin field is located approximately 305 kilometres off the coast of Texas, in the United States.

The scope of work includes the transportation and installation of a subsea umbilical and a rigid flowline in water depths of up to 2,100 meters.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately from Subsea7's Houston office, with offshore operations scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

The company deemed the contract as sizeable, meaning its value is between $50 million and $150 million.

 “We are proud to continue working alongside LLOG to deliver greater value from their US developments, building on successes such as the innovative Salamanca project, which recently achieved first oil,” said Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico.

To remind, Harbour Energy entered into an agreement to acquire LLOG Exploration Company for $3.2 billion, marking its entry into the deepwater U.S. Gulf of America and strengthening its global offshore portfolio.

