CNOOC Launches New Offshore Oil Development in Southern China

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has brought the Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block Development Project on stream in the shallow waters of the Pearl River Mouth Basin, marking the start of production at the offshore project.

The development leverages adjacent existing facilities at the Huixi oil fields and includes a newly installed unmanned wellhead platform. A total of 10 development wells are planned under the project, according to CNOOC.

CNOOC said the project is expected to reach a plateau production of about 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil produced is light crude.

The newly installed Xijiang 24-7 platform is China’s first unmanned offshore platform designed for high-temperature fluid cooling and export. The temperature control system is intended to reduce the impact of high temperatures on subsea pipelines and ensure stable and continuous production.

CNOOC Limited holds a 100% interest in the project and is the operator.