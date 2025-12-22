Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Launches New Offshore Oil Development in Southern China

Published

Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block Development Project (Credit: CNOOC)
Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block Development Project (Credit: CNOOC)

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has brought the Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block Development Project on stream in the shallow waters of the Pearl River Mouth Basin, marking the start of production at the offshore project.

The development leverages adjacent existing facilities at the Huixi oil fields and includes a newly installed unmanned wellhead platform. A total of 10 development wells are planned under the project, according to CNOOC.

CNOOC said the project is expected to reach a plateau production of about 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil produced is light crude.

The newly installed Xijiang 24-7 platform is China’s first unmanned offshore platform designed for high-temperature fluid cooling and export. The temperature control system is intended to reduce the impact of high temperatures on subsea pipelines and ensure stable and continuous production.

CNOOC Limited holds a 100% interest in the project and is the operator.

Industry News Activity Production Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

SW Duchess (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Set to Start Multi-Client Survey Offshore...
© namning / Adobe Stock

Indonesia Tenders Eight Oil and Gas Blocks as Output...
(Credit: DNO)

DNO Strikes North Sea Oil Offtake Deals with ExxonMobil...
(Credit: Lukoil)

Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Rig in Caspian Sea, Disrupts...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in China (Video)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore

Current News

Dominion Energy Releases Responds to Government Suspension of Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind

Dominion Energy Releases Respo

Trump Freezes Five Offshore Wind Projects, Company Shares Plummet

Trump Freezes Five Offshore Wi

Viridien Completes Reimaging of BM-S-2 Multi-Client Survey in Santos Basin

Viridien Completes Reimaging o

CNOOC Launches New Offshore Oil Development in Southern China

CNOOC Launches New Offshore Oi

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine