Indonesia Tenders Eight Oil and Gas Blocks as Output Declines

Published

© namning / Adobe Stock
Indonesia announced a round of oil and gas block tenders on Monday, offering eight new blocks to contractors, an energy ministry document showed, amid efforts to increase energy reserves.

Indonesia's oil and gas production has been on a downtrend in the past decade due to depleting reserves, and the government has pledged to offer dozens of new blocks in coming years to reverse the trend.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry on Monday offered Tapah, Nawasena and Mabelo blocks, with submission bids scheduled until February 5, 2026.

The onshore Tapah oil and gas block, in South Sumatra and Jambi provinces, has an estimated 439.5 million barrels of oil and 23 billion cubic feet of gas, ministry official Laode Sulaeman said in a live-streamed event.

The Nawasena block, which is located onshore and offshore of East Java province, has an estimated 1.313 billion barrels of oil resources, he said.

The ministry also offered Arwana III, Tuah Tanah, Rangkas, Akimeugah I and Akimeugah II blocks.

The Rangkas block, an onshore site located in Banten and West Java provinces, has an estimated 874 million barrels of oil or 789 billion cubic feet of gas.

The onshore Akimeugah I and Akimeugah II blocks, in South Papua and Papua Mountains provinces, each have estimated resources of 15 billion barrels of oil.

The ministry said the Gagah oil and gas block in the southern region of Sumatra had been awarded to PT Proteknik Utama.


(Reuters - Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Industry News

