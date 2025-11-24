IKM Testing Plans Expansion after Booking $8.5M in Decom Work in 2025

IKM Testing UK has outlined plans to expand its workforce and service offering, after it had booked more than $8.5 million (£6.5 million) in decommissioning project sales for 2025.

The offshore decommissioning and pipeline services provider will introduce conductor cutting and sectioning services to the UK market, following a series of completed projects by its Norwegian sister company, IKM Testing AS.

To meet expected demand in 2026, the company plans to increase headcount to strengthen both onshore and offshore delivery, and will invest in targeted training for existing staff in conductor cutting and sectioning.

The additional capabilities will complement IKM’s existing services, which include topside steam cleaning, pipeline cleaning, and well plug and abandonment.

“This is an exciting time for IKM Testing UK as we prepare to meet our clients’ evolving needs for 2026. By building on the proven track record of IKM Testing AS, we are confident that our enhanced capabilities will deliver even greater value to clients across the UK,” said Barry Summers, Regional Director.