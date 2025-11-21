Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside Extends EnerMech’s Cranes Services Contract off Australia

Published

(Credit: Supplied by EnerMech)
(Credit: Supplied by EnerMech)

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a one-year contract extension to deliver crane maintenance and integrity services across six assets for Woodside in North West Australia.

The renewed scope covers six offshore assets in North West Australia, including several floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels and a fixed offshore platform.

A dedicated team of 12 EnerMech specialists will continue to manage the planning and execution of all offshore campaigns, maintaining 13 cranes and providing late-life asset support through inspection and integrity engineering services.

“We place immense value in the strength of this working relationship and recognize the importance that robust and efficient crane services have to its operations.

“The knowledge developed by the local team as well as their innate understanding of complex lifting operations ensures that they are expertly placed to continue providing safe solutions that drive operational excellence,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison. Jr., EnerMech’s CEO.

Technology Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas Offshore Cranes

Related Offshore News

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Libya Targets Output Boost as Oil Bid Round Enters Final...
Havila Charisma PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)

Equinor to Keep Havila Shipping’s PSV Busy for One More...
(Credit: Aramco)

Aramco Expands US Partnerships with $30B in New Deals
Pluto Train 2 module (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Woodside Energy)

Strike Threat Looms Over Woodside’s Pluto 2 LNG Expansion

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supply Deal

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supp

Libya Targets Output Boost as Oil Bid Round Enters Final Phase

Libya Targets Output Boost as

Equinor to Keep Havila Shipping’s PSV Busy for One More Year

Equinor to Keep Havila Shippin

TotalEnergies Files Permits for 3GW Offshore Wind Projects in Germany

TotalEnergies Files Permits fo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine