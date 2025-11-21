Woodside Extends EnerMech’s Cranes Services Contract off Australia

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a one-year contract extension to deliver crane maintenance and integrity services across six assets for Woodside in North West Australia.

The renewed scope covers six offshore assets in North West Australia, including several floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels and a fixed offshore platform.

A dedicated team of 12 EnerMech specialists will continue to manage the planning and execution of all offshore campaigns, maintaining 13 cranes and providing late-life asset support through inspection and integrity engineering services.

“We place immense value in the strength of this working relationship and recognize the importance that robust and efficient crane services have to its operations.

“The knowledge developed by the local team as well as their innate understanding of complex lifting operations ensures that they are expertly placed to continue providing safe solutions that drive operational excellence,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison. Jr., EnerMech’s CEO.