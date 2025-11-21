Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
COSL Drilling Europe Explores Development of Fully Electric BOP

Published

COSL Drilling Europe is examining the development of fully electric blowout preventer (BOP), a move the company says could lower costs and improve efficiency in offshore drilling and plug and abandonment operations.

The concept was originally created by John Dale and Electrical Subsea & Drilling, and has gained new momentum with COSL Drilling Europe joining the effort.

“We are ready to invest in this development and believe the first fully electric BOP could be operational within a few years,” said Frank Tollefsen, CEO of COSL Drilling Europe.

The company said a fully electric BOP could reduce maintenance needs, prevent fatigue-related wear and cut total system weight by around 50%, while also improving drilling efficiency. Traditional BOP systems rely on hydraulic actuation, which requires extensive equipment, fluids and high maintenance levels.

COSL Drilling Europe is working with NOV, HMH and SLB to assess development pathways and investment requirements.

The initiative reflects efforts across the offshore drilling sector to adopt technologies that lower operational emissions, reduce downtime and streamline P&A activity, an area known for high costs, the company said.

