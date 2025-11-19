Shelf Drilling’s Jack-Up to Restart Ops for Aramco as Suspension Ends

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has received a notice from Saudi oil and gas giant Aramco to resume operations for the Harvey H. Ward jack-up rig in the Middle East.

The rig’s operations were previously suspended by Aramco, effective September 2024, as part of a wider suspension spree executed by the company which affected a number of jack-up drilling rigs in the area.

Following the recent notice, the Harvey H. Ward is expected to restart its contract before the end of January 2026.

The contract end date has now been set to October 2029.

Harvey H. Ward jack-up drilling rig is of Friede & Goldman L-780 Model II design. The rig was built in 1981 an upgraded in 2011. It is capable of operating at maximum water depth of 300 ft.