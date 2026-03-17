Petrobras to Buy Pair of Petronas' Offshore Stakes

Petrobras will exercise its right to purchase Malaysian company Petronas' 50% stake in two offshore fields in Brazil for $450 million, according to a securities filing.



Following the deal, Petrobras will hold 100% of the Tartaruga Verde field and Module III of the Espadarte field, both located in Brazil's Campos Basin, which together produce an average of 55,000 barrels per day.



The acquisition would allow Petrobras to connect other wells in the Tartaruga Verde field to its new assets, a source told Reuters. Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Petrobras made a discovery at the nearby Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block in November that was deemed "marvelous" by Sylvia Anjos, the firm's head of exploration and production.



Brazilian oil company Brava in January announced a deal to buy the stakes from Petronas as part of its "long-term strategy", before Petrobras decided to exercise its option.



(Reuters)



