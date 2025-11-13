THREE60 Energy to Supply Offshore Crew for Vår Energi

Aberdeen-based offshore energy industry services firm Three60 Energy has signed a new long-term contract with Vår Energi for the provision of temporary contract workers.

The agreement, effective from 1 November 2025, represents a continued and valued partnership between the two companies.

The contract runs until 2030 and includes options for up to six additional years.

Under the agreement, the THREE60 Norway team will supply skilled personnel to support Vår Energi’s operations across the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The scope covers temporary contract workers across multiple disciplines, including offshore, subsurface, and drilling and wells.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Vår Energi, a relationship built on trust, integrity and performance. This contract highlights our proven ability to provide high-quality personnel and services that meet the evolving needs of the Norwegian energy sector. We look forward to supporting Vår Energi’s operations with even greater efficiency and responsiveness in the years ahead,” said Walter Thain, Group CEO, THREE60 Energy.