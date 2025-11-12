Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NextGeo Gets $9.8M Job for Saipem Offshore Libya

Published

Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has secured a new contract worth around $9.8 million by Saipem for offshore survey and installation support activities under the Bouri Gas Utilization Project (BGUP) in North Africa.

The contract covers survey and construction support work for the development of the Bouri gas field, located off the Libyan coast, one of the largest offshore initiatives in the region aimed at boosting gas recovery and utilization.

Next Geosolutions said the project will involve deployment of its vessels NG Worker and NG Surveyor, which will perform Touch Down Monitoring operations using Work Class ROVs and provide construction support services, including pipeline delivery during Saipem’s installation phases.

Operations are set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will continue for several months, with options for extension.

The Bouri Gas Utilization Project includes installation of a new gas recovery module and upgrades to existing infrastructure to improve gas capture and reduce flaring.

Rana Subsea, which joined the Next Geosolutions Group in September following its acquisition, has also signed a $72.4 million contract with Saipem for the same project, covering subsea services, installation operations, and diving activities through the second quarter of 2026.

“The award of these new contracts with Saipem marks a significant step forward in the growth path of our Group. The joint presence of NextGeo and Rana Subsea in the same project clearly demonstrates the full complementarity of our expertise and our ability to operate in synergy across different, yet closely integrated activities, positioning ourselves as a single, trusted partner for the development of complex projects,” said Giovanni Ranieri, CEO of Next Geosolutions.

Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Africa Oil and Gas

