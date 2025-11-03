Seatrium Divests Non-Core Platform Supply Vessels For $59.7m

Seatrium Limited has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Brazilian vessel operator, Posidonia Shipping and Trading Ltda, an unrelated third party, to sell 100% equity interest in its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Guanabara Navegação Ltda (GNL). GNL is a special purpose vehicle that owns two units of platform supply vessels

The total consideration for the sale of GNL is $59.7 million. This accretive divestment is in line with the Group’s strategic intent to divest non-core assets to enhance capital and operational efficiencies, and create long-term value for its shareholders.

No operational impact is expected to arise from such sale. The transaction is expected to complete before the financial year ends.