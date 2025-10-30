Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Unique Group Scores Multi-Million-Dollar LARS Supply Deal

Published

(Credit: Unique Group)
(Credit: Unique Group)

Unique Group, a subsea technology and engineering services firm, has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by CCC Underwater Engineering to deliver its Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS).

As part of the agreement, Unique Group will deliver two LARS for two work class ROV’s to be deployed on CCCUWE’s new flagship DPIII DSCV Wadad Aletheia, currently operating in the Arabian Gulf region.

The systems will be engineered and designed by Unique Group’s Subsea Innovation division in the U.K. and manufactured at its facility in the United Arab Emirates.

Delivery of the LARS is expected by the first quarter of 2026.

The awarded solution is an Active Heave Compensated (AHC) LARS, featuring a fully electric winch control system and classed to DNV standards, enabling safe and reliable operations in complex offshore environments.

“We are proud to partner with CCC on this milestone project. This award demonstrates our ability to combine global engineering expertise with regional manufacturing strength, delivering advanced subsea systems that meet the most rigorous international standards,” said Rakesh Bangera, Head of Sales, Unique Group.

“We look forward to working with Unique Group on this important project. Our two companies share a long history of collaboration, and with Unique’s proven global track record in offshore and subsea innovation, combined with their strong regional manufacturing capability, they are a trusted partner to deliver these critical systems for our latest DPIII DSCV,” added Tavis Letherby, ROV / Survey Manager, CCCUWE.

Technology Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe ROVs LARS

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri, NextGeo Shake Hands on USVs for Offshore...
(Credit: MDL)

Maersk Supply Service, MDL Complete Riser Installation at...
(Credit: Venterra Group)

Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fleet for Offshore Wind Surveys
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Concludes Site Investigations for TenneT’s Offshore...

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

BP Steps Up Appraisal Activities on Bumerangue Offshore Discovery in Brazil

BP Steps Up Appraisal Activiti

Unique Group Scores Multi-Million-Dollar LARS Supply Deal

Unique Group Scores Multi-Mill

DeepOcean Gets Onboard Western Australian Decommissioning Project

DeepOcean Gets Onboard Western

Russia's Lukoil Takes Up Gunvor’s Offer for Foreign Assets

Russia's Lukoil Takes Up Gunvo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine