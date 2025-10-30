DeepOcean Gets Onboard Western Australian Decommissioning Project

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a contract to support the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure at oil and gas fields in Western Australia.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes suspension of subsea trees, removal of flowlines, riser and dynamic umbilical, and removal of a disconnectable turret-mooring buoy (DTM).

The work is scheduled for 2026 and will be performed from one of the company’s regional vessels.

The fields are off the coast of Western Australia, in water depths between 300-400 meters.

DeepOcean did not disclose the name of the client, or the value of the contract.

“We are honoured that DeepOcean has been entrusted with the delivery of this significant project. It builds on our extensive regional and international experience in decommissioning and reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting the energy sector in Australia,” said Colin McGinnis, managing director of DeepOcean’s Asia Pacific operation.

Earlier this year, DeepOcean acquired Shelf Subsea, an independent provider of subsea services with a strong position in the eastern hemisphere, including Australia.

Founded on a robust industrial fit, the acquisition created a global subsea services player with an extensive portfolio of solutions, covering the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions too through Shelf Subsea.

“DeepOcean is already one of the market leaders within subsea decommissioning in the mature North Sea region. This project demonstrates that we are already managing to combine the local Shelf Subsea expertise with our North Sea decommissioning competence. The end-beneficiary is our clients in the region,” added McGinnis.