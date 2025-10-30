Germany Clears Vattenfall’s 630MW Nordlicht 2 Offshore Wind Project

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency has issued planning approval for Vattenfall’s 630 MW Nordlicht 2 offshore wind farm in the North Sea, clearing the way for construction to move ahead.

The Nordlicht II project will consist of 44 turbines of 15 MW each, located more than 84 km off the East Frisian island of Borkum and at least 96 km from the German mainland.

The wind farm will connect via a 66-kilovolt link to transmission operator Amprion’s BorWin delta offshore converter platform and the BorWin4 high-voltage direct-current export cable system. Nordlicht 2 has an awarded grid capacity of 630 MW.

Full commissioning is expected by the end of 2028, according to the notice from the German authorities.

To remind, Vattenfall made the final investment decision on the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms earlier in 2025 and has agreed to buy back 49% share BASF is holding in the project.

Located in the German North Sea, the Nordlicht wind cluster consists of two separate sites - Nordlicht 1 with a capacity of around 980 MW and Nordlicht 2 with around 630 MW, with a total capacity of more than 1.6 GW.

Construction of the Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms is planned to begin in 2026, and Nordlicht 1 is set to become Germany’s largest offshore wind project.