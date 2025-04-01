Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vestas to Supply 68 Offshore Wind Turbines for German Project

Vestas' V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Credit: Vestas)
Vestas' V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Credit: Vestas)

Danish turbine maker Vestas has secured a firm order for 68 of its 15 MW-rated offshore wind turbines for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 offshore wind project.

The agreement is for the supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines V236-15.0 MW.

The scope of the contract includes a comprehensive five-year service and warranty agreement followed by a 25-year operational support agreement.

The order for Nordlicht 1 totals 1,020 MW, with a grid connection capacity of 980 MW and an excess capacity of 40 MW to use the connection capacity as efficiently as possible.

“We are delighted to deploy the V236-15.0 MW wind turbines to Nordlicht 1, and to additionally deliver low-emission steel for the project. I would like to thank Vattenfall for the excellent collaboration and partnership throughout the project stages,” said Nils de Baar, President Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Parts of the towers for Nordlicht will be made with low-emission steel, leading to a 16% reduction in the towers’ overall carbon footprint.

The low-emission steel is fabricated using 100% steel scrap melted in an electric arc furnace powered by 100% wind energy, reducing the carbon footprint by 66% compared to heavy steel plates made via a conventional steelmaking route.

The Nordlicht wind farm area is located 85 kilometers north off the island of Borkum in the German North Sea and consists of two separate locations - Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2.

Vestas and Vattenfall signed a conditional order agreement in June 2024 for both locations.

If and when Nordlicht 2 materializes in a firm and unconditional order for Vestas, the company will disclose this in accordance with its disclosure policy.

The construction of Nordlicht 1 is scheduled to start in 2026. According to the current state of planning, the wind turbines for Nordlicht 1 are expected to be installed in 2027, and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2028.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: Equinor)

Equinor Scales Down Climate Ambitions
© nblxer / Adobe Stock

RWE Cuts Back Planned Investments Citing ‘Global...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

Petrofac Scoops $500M Worth of Contracts So Far in 2025

Petrofac Scoops $500M Worth of

RWE’s London Array Offshore Wind Farm to Power 40O UK Locations

RWE’s London Array Offshore Wi

Aker Solutions Gets Onboard Northern Lights CCS Project’s Next Phase

Aker Solutions Gets Onboard No

Philippine 500MW OW Project Cleared for Pre-Development Activities

Philippine 500MW OW Project Cl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine