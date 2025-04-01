Vestas to Supply 68 Offshore Wind Turbines for German Project

Danish turbine maker Vestas has secured a firm order for 68 of its 15 MW-rated offshore wind turbines for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 offshore wind project.

The agreement is for the supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines V236-15.0 MW.

The scope of the contract includes a comprehensive five-year service and warranty agreement followed by a 25-year operational support agreement.

The order for Nordlicht 1 totals 1,020 MW, with a grid connection capacity of 980 MW and an excess capacity of 40 MW to use the connection capacity as efficiently as possible.

“We are delighted to deploy the V236-15.0 MW wind turbines to Nordlicht 1, and to additionally deliver low-emission steel for the project. I would like to thank Vattenfall for the excellent collaboration and partnership throughout the project stages,” said Nils de Baar, President Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Parts of the towers for Nordlicht will be made with low-emission steel, leading to a 16% reduction in the towers’ overall carbon footprint.

The low-emission steel is fabricated using 100% steel scrap melted in an electric arc furnace powered by 100% wind energy, reducing the carbon footprint by 66% compared to heavy steel plates made via a conventional steelmaking route.

The Nordlicht wind farm area is located 85 kilometers north off the island of Borkum in the German North Sea and consists of two separate locations - Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2.

Vestas and Vattenfall signed a conditional order agreement in June 2024 for both locations.

If and when Nordlicht 2 materializes in a firm and unconditional order for Vestas, the company will disclose this in accordance with its disclosure policy.

The construction of Nordlicht 1 is scheduled to start in 2026. According to the current state of planning, the wind turbines for Nordlicht 1 are expected to be installed in 2027, and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2028.