DEME Finds Work at Nordlicht Offshore Wind Cluster in Germany

DEME has secured two contracts, with the combined value of $312 million, for the for the transport and installation of 112 foundations at the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in Germany, as well as providing scour protection for the projects.

DEME will install 68 foundations and scour protection at Nordlicht 1 in 2026, followed by 44 foundations and scour protection at Nordlicht 2 in the following year.

Several vessels will be deployed including DEME’s offshore installation vessel Orion, a jack-up vessel and a fallpipe vessel for the scour protection.

The Nordlicht wind farm zone, 85 km north of Borkum in the German North Sea, comprises two sites - Nordlicht 1 (980 MW) and Nordlicht 2 (630 MW).

Vattenfall is developing and building the Nordlicht cluster, with BASF as a key partner owning 49% of the projects.

The wind farm zone is set to provide clean energy for 1.7 million households, as well as German industries. While the contract remains subject to the final investment decision, Vattenfall held a signing ceremony officially allocating the various scope components to the contractors involved.

The construction of Nordlicht 1 and 2 is scheduled to start in 2026, while the wind farms are expected to be fully operational in 2028

“We are very proud that Vattenfall and BASF have placed their trust in us to deliver this flagship project, which is set to play a significant role in the energy transition.

"We look forward to collaborating with Vattenfall and BASF, whose clear commitment to driving the transition to sustainable energy aligns well with DEME’s ongoing efforts to offer innovative solutions for the evolving energy landscape,” said Bas Nekeman, Business Unit Director North Europe.