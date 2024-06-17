Vestas Inks Conditional Turbine Order for 1.6GW Nordlicht Offshore Wind Projects

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has signed a conditional agreement to supply 112 of its 15 MW-rated offshore wind turbines for Vattenfall’s and BASF’s Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind projects in Germany.

Within the scope of the contract for the supply of V236-15.0 MW turbines, Vestas also agreed a five-year service and warranty deal followed by an operational support agreement until year 30.

The companies are also underlining their ambitions to reduce their CO2e emissions along the entire value chain.

Namely, they plan to construct the top sections of 56 out of 112 towers with low-emission steel, accounting for 24% of the mass of the heavy steel plates used for the wind farm area and leading to a 16% reduction in the towers’ overall carbon footprint.

The low-emission steel is fabricated using 100% steel scrap melted in an electric arc furnace, fully powered by wind energy, reducing the carbon footprint by 66% compared to heavy steel plates made via a conventional steelmaking route.

The Nordlicht wind farm area is located 85 kilometers north off the island of Borkum in the German North Sea and consists of two separate locations - Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2.

Once fully operational, electricity production is expected to total around 6 TWh per year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 1.6 million German households.

The construction of Nordlicht 1 and 2 is scheduled to start in 2026. According to the current state of planning, the wind turbines are to be installed in 2027 (Nordlicht 1, with a capacity of around 980 MW) and 2028 (Nordlicht 2, with around 630 MW capacity). The wind farms are expected to be fully operational in 2028.

If and when the agreement with Vattenfall and BASF materializes in firm and unconditional orders for Vestas, the company said it will disclose these in accordance with its disclosure policy.

"Wind energy is an essential cornerstone on the path to fossil freedom, which moves society forward. With Vestas, we now have a partner for our Nordlicht projects at our side, with whom we share the same values in terms of sustainable energy solutions. The wind turbine supply and service contracts are an important milestone for us and we look forward to continuing to work with Vestas as one of the leading wind turbine manufacturers,” said Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall.

“Renewable energies play a key role in our efforts to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions as soon as possible. This agreement is another important milestone in the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind projects and shows our clear commitment to the European wind power supply chain,” added Horatio Evers, Managing Director at BASF Renewable Energy.

To remind, BASF bought 49% of Vattenfall’s share in Nordlicht projects in April 2024.