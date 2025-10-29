EnerMech Gets Pipeline Job at Shell’s Manatee Gas Field in the Caribbean

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a pipeline pre-commissioning contract by McDermott in support of Shell Trinidad and Tobago’s Manatee gas development.

EnerMech said it will deliver ‘critical services’ across a 115 km, 32-inch offshore pipeline.

EnerMech is utilizing its core pre-commissioning competencies and equipment relating to nitrogen testing and dewatering services.

Local and international EnerMech project management and technical teams will be deployed across project phases, ensuring continuity and drawing on more than 12 years’ experience in-country.

Shell Trinidad and Tobago, a subsidiary of Shell, made the final investment decision (FID) on the Manatee project in 2024.

Manatee is slated to start production in 2027. Once online, the field is expected to reach peak production of approximately 104,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) (604 MMscf/d).

Shell is the operator of Manatee with a 100% working interest under the sub-Block 6D production sharing contract.

“This award reinforces our position as a trusted partner for complex pre-commissioning scopes across the Americas. Securing this contract through McDermott reflects the strength of our technical track record with Shell both regionally and globally, and our ability to execute with precision, safety and efficiency.

“Strategically, it strengthens our presence in a geography poised for a wave of large-scale energy projects, allowing us to build momentum and maintain a strong in-country footprint,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr, EnerMech CEO.