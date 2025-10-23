Tampnet Anchors Digital Links for LLOG’s Salamanca Deepwater Scheme

Tampnet, a Norway-based provider of offshore connectivity services, has been selected to deliver digital connectivity infrastructure for the Salamanca deepwater development in the U.S. Gulf, operated by LLOG Exploration.

Salamanca is a Floating Production Unit (FPU) that recently began production from the Leon and Castile fields in Keathley Canyon utilizing the refurbished Independence Hub FPS – a previously decommissioned floating production unit – which has been upgraded with modern systems to support long-life, efficient operations.

Connectivity from Tampnet will enable real-time collaboration and smarter operations across the field lifecycle, while reducing offshore exposure.

To support the project and other developments in the region, Tampnet has extended its subsea fiber backbone by 140 kilometers and expanded its 4G/5G LTE coverage by approximately 10,000 km2.

The network solution includes fiber-based connectivity and Tampnet’s advanced private 5G infrastructure, designed to support secure network slicing and high-bandwidth industrial use cases. The system integrates with FirstNet and AT&T for mission-critical communications and is supported by LEO satellite backup to ensure uninterrupted operations.

“This recent award reaffirms Tampnet’s position as the custodian of the Gulf’s critical fiber. We continue to invest in the infrastructure that enables the offshore energy industry to embrace digital transformation fully – prepared for the data demands driven by AI, automation and digital twins,” said Elie Hanna, CEO of Tampnet.

Tampnet’s US Gulf network now exceeds 1,700 kilometers of subsea fiber, connecting over 20 offshore facilities and positioning the company as the region’s leading provider of critical offshore connectivity.