Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US Exports Record Levels of Natural Gas to Mexico

© Alexey Novikov / Adobe Stock
© Alexey Novikov / Adobe Stock

U.S. natural gas pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 7.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May 2025, the most of any month on record as Mexico's demand for natural gas increases, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

On an annual basis, U.S. natural gas pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.4 bcfd in 2024, a 25% increase compared with 2019 and the highest on record in data going back as early as 1975, the EIA report stated.

"Total consumption of natural gas in Mexico increased from 7.7 bcfd to 8.6 bcfd during the same time (2019-2024) period, with most growth concentrated in Mexico’s electric power sector," the EIA said, adding that natural gas enters Mexico along four main corridors- South Texas, West Texas, Arizona, and California.

These four export corridors have a combined capacity of about 14.8 bcfd and an approximate utilization rate of 43% in 2024.

In 2024, pipeline exports from West and South Texas collectively accounted for 91% of U.S. gas pipeline exports to Mexico, the EIA noted.

The report also said that many factors limit these exports, with the most impactful being the constraints in Mexico's pipeline infrastructure and limited gas storage capacity in Mexico, adding that this rise to record was facilitated by the commissioning of additional connecting pipelines in central and southwestern Mexico in recent years.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru,Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Offshore LNG Pipelines Industry News Activity Production North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Deniz / Adobe Stock

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker
(Credit: NextDecade)

NextDecade Makes FID for fifth Liquefaction Plant at...
Calcasieu Pass (Credit: Venture Global)

BP Wins $1B Arbitration Case Against Venture Global Over...
Shenandoah FPS (Credit: Beacon Offshore)

Beacon Offshore’s Shenandoah FPS Marks Deepwater...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

First Gennaker Offshore Substa

Current News

US Exports Record Levels of Natural Gas to Mexico

US Exports Record Levels of Na

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Exploratory Drilling Near Mouth of Amazon River

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Ex

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads An

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees Output Rise

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine