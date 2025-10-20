Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Poland Eyes Bids to Expand Floating LNG Terminal

© NPershaj / Adobe Stock
© NPershaj / Adobe Stock

Poland will seek binding offers for capacity that would be available in the expanded floating liquefied natural gas terminal near Gdansk following ample interest from shippers, the country's gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Monday.

Gaz-System is building a terminal with a regasification capacity of 6.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year and considering adding a second unit which could regasify 4.5 bcm annually.

"Nearly half of the regasified LNG would be exported to Ukraine, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania," the operator said, commenting on shippers' interest in the expansion of floating facility."The estimated export volume is between 6.9 and 8.9 bcm annually and may decline to approximately 2.6 bcm per year in the coming decades."

As many as 14 domestic and foreign companies expressed interest in the planned facility, while forecast demand in 2031-2032 exceeded its capacity almost four times, the company said. Binding offers will be invited in the first quarter of 2026.

The ban on Russian gas imports proposed by the European Commission in June opened new opportunities for member states and more European players are interested in LNG supplies via Poland, Gaz-System said last month.

Ukraine has sourced several LNG shipments via Poland this year.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Offshore LNG Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure Oil and Gas LNG terminal Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV & Dive Support Construction Vessel

Related Offshore News

Norse Wind WTIV (Credit: DEME)

DEME Welcomes Norse Wind WTIV for Giant Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Survitec)

Survitec Launches Next-Gen Foam System for More Effective...
(Credit: Seatools)

Seatools to Equip Jan De Nul’s New Subsea Vessel with Fall...
Illustration / 3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered, showing the vessel installing rock on top of a subsea energy cable (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

First Gennaker Offshore Substa

Current News

US Exports Record Levels of Natural Gas to Mexico

US Exports Record Levels of Na

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Exploratory Drilling Near Mouth of Amazon River

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Ex

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads An

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees Output Rise

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine