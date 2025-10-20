Poland Eyes Bids to Expand Floating LNG Terminal

Poland will seek binding offers for capacity that would be available in the expanded floating liquefied natural gas terminal near Gdansk following ample interest from shippers, the country's gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Monday.

Gaz-System is building a terminal with a regasification capacity of 6.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year and considering adding a second unit which could regasify 4.5 bcm annually.

"Nearly half of the regasified LNG would be exported to Ukraine, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania," the operator said, commenting on shippers' interest in the expansion of floating facility."The estimated export volume is between 6.9 and 8.9 bcm annually and may decline to approximately 2.6 bcm per year in the coming decades."

As many as 14 domestic and foreign companies expressed interest in the planned facility, while forecast demand in 2031-2032 exceeded its capacity almost four times, the company said. Binding offers will be invited in the first quarter of 2026.

The ban on Russian gas imports proposed by the European Commission in June opened new opportunities for member states and more European players are interested in LNG supplies via Poland, Gaz-System said last month.

Ukraine has sourced several LNG shipments via Poland this year.





(Reuters - Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)