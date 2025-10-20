Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FET Books Two Work-Class ROV Order from Nigerian Oil and Gas Firm

(Credit: FET)
(Credit: FET)

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two of its new generation work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the XLX EVO III, to Nigerian oil and gas firm Marine Platforms (MPL).

The contract win marks the first sale of FET’s XLX EVO III, which is an ultra-heavy-duty ROV.

Designed to undertake a broad spectrum of underwater tasks, the 4000 m ROVs will be equipped with larger thrusters for increased through water performance and an improved buoyancy package, facilitating a 350kg payload.

They will also boast a new bolted frame, now CNC machined and providing an improved layout both for maintenance access and tooling capability. Their through-frame-lift will increase to 4000 kg, a rise of over 30% from the EVO II.

The XLX EVO III comes with updated pilot chairs and console as well as FET’s next-gen control software, ICE Unity, enabling remote operations and 24-hour support.

The delivery of the ROVs is expected in May 2026.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our next generation work class ROV out of the testing pool and into action off the west African coast. MPL is a reliable and longstanding customer, and it’s a pleasure to continue to support the team’s operations. Africa is generally a difficult region to break into, but demonstrating FET’s latest technology in the field will bolster our presence,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President Operations – Subsea.

Technology Offshore Energy Vehicle News Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Africa ROVs Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Njord Survey)

Another TSO Enlists Njord Survey for Offshore Wind Support...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Charters Glomar Vessel to Expand O&G, Offshore...
(Credit: Njord Survey)

Swedish Firm to Deliver Carbon-Neutral Surveys for Baltic...
(Credit: ACUA Ocean)

ESA, UK Space Agency Back ACUA Ocean’s Subsea Inspection...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

First Gennaker Offshore Substa

Current News

US Exports Record Levels of Natural Gas to Mexico

US Exports Record Levels of Na

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Exploratory Drilling Near Mouth of Amazon River

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Ex

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads An

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees Output Rise

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine