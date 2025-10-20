Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS Nets Offshore Survey Job in Gulf of America

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured an ocean bottom node (OBN) acquisition contract in Gulf of America.

The 4D monitor survey for an undisclosed client is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The duration of the acquisition will be approximately four and a half months.

"The Gulf of America is a core market for our OBN business, and we are very pleased to secure this contract for a repeat IOC customer.

“The client values our OBN technology, and in combination with our proven track record of project execution and timely delivery, they are confident we will deliver high-quality data and insights to optimize production from one of their highest producing facilities in the Gulf of America,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity North America OBN Offshore Survey Gulf of America

Related Offshore News

(Credit: FET)

FET Books Two Work-Class ROV Order from Nigerian Oil and...
(Credit: Seatools)

Seatools to Equip Jan De Nul’s New Subsea Vessel with Fall...
(Credit: Njord Survey)

Swedish Firm to Deliver Carbon-Neutral Surveys for Baltic...
Illustration / 3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered, showing the vessel installing rock on top of a subsea energy cable (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

First Gennaker Offshore Substa

Current News

US Exports Record Levels of Natural Gas to Mexico

US Exports Record Levels of Na

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Exploratory Drilling Near Mouth of Amazon River

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Ex

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads An

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees Output Rise

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine