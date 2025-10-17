RINA Wins FEED Contract for Petronas’ Flagship CCS Project in Malaysia

Italian classification and marine engineering consultancy RINA has secured a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by Petronas CCS Ventures (PCCSV) for the Southern Onshore Facilities of Malaysia’s flagship carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The award follows the successful completion of pre-FEED services in 2024. Under the contract, RINA will advance engineering for the Southern onshore CO2 receiving terminal in Peninsular Malaysia, designed to receive carbon dioxide from multiple domestic and international industrial emitters before transporting it for offshore geological storage.

The project represents one of Southeast Asia’s most advanced low-carbon infrastructure developments and aims to position Malaysia as a regional CCS leader.

RINA will support the development with expertise in integrity assessments, safety, efficiency and technology selection.

“Securing the FEED phase underscores the trust placed in RINA’s engineering depth and execution capability. We are proud to continue our collaboration with PETRONAS in advancing this strategic carbon management project. This phase introduces greater complexity and higher expectations, and we are committed to supporting the delivery of Malaysia’s most strategic CCS infrastructure to date,” said Michele Budetta, Chief Executive Officer of RINA Consulting.