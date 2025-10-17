Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RINA Wins FEED Contract for Petronas’ Flagship CCS Project in Malaysia

(Credit: Petronas)
(Credit: Petronas)

Italian classification and marine engineering consultancy RINA has secured a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by Petronas CCS Ventures (PCCSV) for the Southern Onshore Facilities of Malaysia’s flagship carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The award follows the successful completion of pre-FEED services in 2024. Under the contract, RINA will advance engineering for the Southern onshore CO2 receiving terminal in Peninsular Malaysia, designed to receive carbon dioxide from multiple domestic and international industrial emitters before transporting it for offshore geological storage.

The project represents one of Southeast Asia’s most advanced low-carbon infrastructure developments and aims to position Malaysia as a regional CCS leader.

RINA will support the development with expertise in integrity assessments, safety, efficiency and technology selection.

“Securing the FEED phase underscores the trust placed in RINA’s engineering depth and execution capability. We are proud to continue our collaboration with PETRONAS in advancing this strategic carbon management project. This phase introduces greater complexity and higher expectations, and we are committed to supporting the delivery of Malaysia’s most strategic CCS infrastructure to date,” said Michele Budetta, Chief Executive Officer of RINA Consulting.

Engineering Industry News Activity Asia CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Lloyd's Register)

Navigating Nuclear Energy in Maritime with Lloyd’s...
(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Siemens Energy)

Floating Power: ST Engineering, Siemens Energy to Build...
© Dmytro Surkov - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Eni-Petronas Gas Joint Venture Up for Launch in 2026
(Credit: MODEC)

Shell’s Brazil-Bound FPSO Starts Taking Shape

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

First Gennaker Offshore Substa

Current News

McDermott Wraps Work at TotalEnergies’ Begonia Field off Angola

McDermott Wraps Work at TotalE

Navigating Nuclear Energy in Maritime with Lloyd’s Register at Helm

Navigating Nuclear Energy in M

Floating Power: ST Engineering, Siemens Energy to Build Estrella del Mar IV

Floating Power: ST Engineering

RINA Wins FEED Contract for Petronas’ Flagship CCS Project in Malaysia

RINA Wins FEED Contract for Pe

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine